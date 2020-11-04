George Stanley Stankewich, age 93, of Harrison City, died on November 2, 2020 at the Golden Heights Personal Care Home in Irwin, Pa. He was born on April 13, 1927 in Claridge, PA, to George and Hattie (Bohince) Stankewich. George worked as a Welder for Elliot Company. He was a life member of the Harrison City Volunteer Fire Department, a member of the Claridge American Legion, and a member of Community United Methodist church. George was an avid hunter and fisherman, he loved to travel, and most of all he loved to spend time with his family. George is survived by his daughter, Verna Lee (Don) Smith; grandchildren, Corissa (Reginald) Beckham, and Tara (Nicholas) Caito; great-grandchildren, Bradlee and Wyatt Beckham, and Nicholas and Madelyn Caito; niece, Marion Furey. Along with his wife and parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Rosemarie Stefanek. Friends will be received Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4-8 PM at Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home, Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11 AM. Burial will be in the Twin Valley Memorial Park.

Published by Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.