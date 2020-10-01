George Richard Stuart "Dick" passed away on September 26, 2020. He was born November 29, 1936 in Dayton, Idaho, the son of Oliver N. and Alta Jones Stuart. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer C. Stuart; a son, Michael R. Stuart (Cathy); a daughter, Debra A. Lavergne (Dean); three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



He spent his first 15 years of his life in Dayton, Idaho and the rest was spent, about half in Clearfield, Utah and half in the Phoenix, Arizona Area.



He graduated from Davis High School, Kaysville, Utah and the University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona. He served four years in the United States Air Force, 18 months on NAHA Air Base, Okinawa. He was Air-Force trained as an X-ray technician and worked in x-ray while attending college. After college he worked for Humble Oil (now Exxon), as a personnel director of a hospital, drove truck and worked in security. He retired after five years with Transportation Security Administration.



