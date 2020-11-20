Menu
George Swasey
1934 - 2020
BORN
October 25, 1934
DIED
November 18, 2020
George Swasey's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hullinger Mortuary in Roosevelt, UT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hullinger Mortuary website.

Published by Hullinger Mortuary on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Bridgeland LDS Chapel
12970 West East River Rd, Bridgeland, Utah 84021
Nov
23
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Bridgeland LDS Chapel
12970 West East River Rd, Bridgeland, Utah 84021
Funeral services provided by:
Hullinger Mortuary
