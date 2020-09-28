Menu
George E. "Jack" Wicker
1936 - 2020
BORN
October 24, 1936
DIED
September 25, 2020
G. Jack Wicker

Of Bethel Park, on Friday September 25, 2020. Beloved husband and friend of Lynne Wicker for 47 years; adored father of Marion Soberdash (Troy), John Wicker, Kristie Abt (John), and Jason Wicker (Sylvia); cherished PapPap of Shea Soberdash, Joshua Soberdash, Caden Abt, Cooper Abt and Nathan Wicker. Special friends of Karol and Rich Kunz. Jack was active in Judo, skiing, and golf into his 80's. He was a coach, a mentor, and a family man. He will be remembered as a follower of Jesus Christ, good father, husband and friend. Services and Inurnment private at Woodruff Memorial Park. Family suggest memorial contributions to the Leukemia Society (donate.lls.org) or St. Clair Hospital Foundation (stclair.org). Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, McMurray (724 941-3211).
Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
