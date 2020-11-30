Menu
Georgette Iskandar
1936 - 2020
BORN
April 6, 1936
DIED
November 19, 2020
Georgette Iskandar's passing at the age of 84 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home in Brighton, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Georgette in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home website.

Published by Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Mark's Coptic Church
145 Oak Street, Natick, Massachusetts
Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home
Andy and I send our condolences to Nadine and Karim. The service Was lovely and w hole we were mot able to join in person, we were pleased to join virtually, We send you our prayers and hope the memories you shared together will bring you and the family peace. Much Love, Joyce & Andy
Joyce and Andy Mandell
Friend
November 28, 2020