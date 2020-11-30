Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Georgia Bethea
1943 - 2020
BORN
October 25, 1943
DIED
November 21, 2020
Georgia Bethea's passing at the age of 77 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home in Fayetteville, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Georgia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jernigan Warren Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Saint Nicholas Orthodox Church
Dec
1
Burial
10:00a.m.
Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Georgia was a very hard worker and loved her children. She loved her Greek up bringing. Very kind and loving person. She touched many lives and I for one am glad she touched mine. I worked with her for years at Black and Decker. Will always remember her beautiful smile and kind heart. Praying for her family that she loved dearly.
Sandy harkness
Friend
November 30, 2020
Arthur,
It is with much sorrow that I send you and the family my deepest sympathy on the passing of your dear wife "Dolly". As one of my truly respected colleagues and friend at Social Services I got to know your wife and children through our many conversations about our families. Be strengthened in knowing that we your "DSS" family are praying for you.

"Bless are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted" Matthew 5:4

Vivian Tookes
Vivian Tookes
Coworker
November 29, 2020
Thank you, Ms. Georgia, for being there me and for my family though both good and bad times. You've always been like family. I'm also gonna miss your famous Greek-style spaghetti! Love you very much. May you rest in Heaven.
Kevin Coleman
Friend
November 27, 2020
Georgia was one of the best, loyal friends a person could have. She was caring and strong and took no mess. Georgia loved her family, Greece and her Church with all her heart. She was so strong it’s hard to believe she is gone. I have been blessed beyond measure to have her as a part of my life. I will never forget you my friend
Love you now and forever Rest in Heaven
Lise’ Coleman
Lise&#8217; Coleman
Friend
November 25, 2020
We are so saddened by the news of Georgia’s death.
Our heartfelt sympathy
May her memory be eternal
Petros and Susan Bournelis
Vancouver Washington
Susan Bournelis
Family
November 25, 2020