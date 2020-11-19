Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Georgia Burg
1930 - 2020
BORN
November 3, 1930
DIED
November 16, 2020
Georgia Burg's passing at the age of 90 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Forest Lake, MN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Georgia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service on Nov. 19, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Vilstad Cemetery, Bruno
Funeral services provided by:
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.