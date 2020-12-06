Georgia Davis's passing at the age of 85 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home - Chatsworth in Chatsworth, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Georgia in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Shawn Chapman Funeral Home - Chatsworth website.
Published by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home - Chatsworth on Dec. 6, 2020.
