Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Georgia Eldridge
1945 - 2020
BORN
April 10, 1945
DIED
November 6, 2020
Georgia Eldridge's passing at the age of 75 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg, KY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Georgia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hager Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Hager Funeral Home on Nov. 15, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hager Funeral Home
633 Bland Street, Brandenburg, Kentucky 40108
Nov
21
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Hager Funeral Home
633 Bland Street, Brandenburg, Kentucky 40108
Funeral services provided by:
Hager Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.