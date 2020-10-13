Georgia Lynn Loveland Enlow



November 4, 1947 ~ October 10, 2020



Georgia Lynn Loveland Enlow, 72, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, with her family at her side after an extended illness. She was born in November 4, 1947 to Colleen L Sherwood and Chauncy Ray Loveland.



She grew up in Washington Terrace, Utah and graduated from Bonneville High School. After graduating from high school, she attended and graduated from Hollywood Beauty College as a Cosmetologist. She worked in Ogden until moving to Sierra Vista, AZ in 1972. While living in Arizona she owned and operated a restaurant where she met the love of life Michael Eugene Enlow. When she decided to move back to Ogden, Utah in 1995 he moved with her and they were married and have been together for 30 years.



She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



She was a skilled cake decorator and created many wedding cakes for family and friends. There wasn't a craft she couldn't master and loved working on special projects for her loved ones.



Surviving is her husband, Michael Enlow of Washington Terrace; his children, Jason Enlow, Vanessa and Phillip Dietels; and granddaughter, Lucy; sister, Jill L Johnson; brother, Brett Layne Loveland of Harrisville, Utah; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Lyle Dean Loveland.



Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.





