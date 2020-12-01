Menu
Georgia Vaught
1937 - 2020
BORN
January 16, 1937
DIED
November 28, 2020
Georgia Vaught's passing at the age of 83 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walker Funeral Home in Norwalk, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Walker Funeral Home website.

Published by Walker Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Camden Township Cemetery
State Route 20, Camden Township, Ohio 44074
Funeral services provided by:
Walker Funeral Home
