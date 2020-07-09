Georgina "Gean" Biddle



Bountiful- Georgina "Gean" Biddle, 68 passed away Saturday July 4th At the North Canyon Care Center.



Gean was born July 9, 1951 in Roy, Utah to Richard and Janice Bell Tubbs.



She married the love of her life, Marion E Biddle April 3, 1982 in Washington Terrace. The marriage was later solemnized in the Ogden LDS Temple October 8, 1983.



Gean grew up in the Roy area and graduated from Roy High School in 1969. She was an active member of the LDS church and served a mission in the Chicago, Illinois area from May 1999 to November 2000. She enjoyed playing the piano and organ in the various wards she served in. She had lived in Roy, Washington Terrace, South Ogden, Clearfield and Bountiful, Utah.



She worked at various employers through the years as a data entry specialist including Hill Air Force Base and the IRS.



She is survived by her children Mark Ray (Park City, UT), Glenn (Elyzabeth) Ray and their children Orion, Cyrus, and Tess (Cave Creek, AZ), and Beckie (Lance) Eastman and their children Logan (Miranda) of Clearfield UT, Sydney, and Brooklyn (Abilene, TX). She is also survived by mother-in-law Lois Biddle (Roy, UT) and her Step-mother Ireta Tubbs (St. George, UT).



She is preceded in death by her husband Marion Biddle and parents Richard and Janice-Bell Tubbs.



Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah



Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday July 10, 2020 at the Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Ogden UT 84403





Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.