Gerald Bayer
1959 - 2020
BORN
October 15, 1959
DIED
December 3, 2020
Gerald Bayer's passing at the age of 61 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home - Greeneville in Greeneville, TN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home - Greeneville website.

Published by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home - Greeneville on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home
1125 Tusculum Blvd, Greeneville, Tennessee 37745
Dec
8
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home
1125 Tusculum Blvd, Greeneville, Tennessee 37745
Funeral services provided by:
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home - Greeneville
