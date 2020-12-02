Gerald Carter's passing at the age of 64 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by LEEK & SONS FUNERAL HOME - DANVILLE in Danville, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gerald in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the LEEK & SONS FUNERAL HOME - DANVILLE website.
Published by LEEK & SONS FUNERAL HOME - DANVILLE on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.