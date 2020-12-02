Menu
Gerald Ditzell
1950 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1950
DIED
January 1, 2020
Gerald Ditzell's passing at the age of 70 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Covert Funeral Home in Ovid, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gerald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Covert Funeral Home website.

Published by Covert Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Covert Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Jerry, you were a good neighbor and friend. I enjoyed talking with you. I called 911and stayed with you the last night you were here. I had a feeling you wouldn’t be back.
Now you are free from pain. No more struggling to breathe.
You may be gone, you will never be forgotten.
RIP dear friend.
CherylAnne
Friend
November 29, 2020
So sorry for your loss Gary and Debbie. May he rest In Peace
Rita Gigliotti
November 29, 2020
To brother Gary and family, I'm so sorry to have heard of the loss of Gerry. I was saddened to see this. May he rest in peace and God Bless.
David Barnick
Friend
November 29, 2020
Jerry, you were a great neighbor came & person..

RIP SIR.

you r pain free now.

And you will be missed by all those who came befriended at the spa apartments.

It did matter what kind of pain u were in, u always had a smile on your face

And my deepest sympathies to you family.
Cyndi Ricker
Neighbor
November 29, 2020
RIP JERRY - THE FAMILY IS IN OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS - LOVE BARB AND BARNEY
Barb and Barney Farnsworth
Friend
November 28, 2020