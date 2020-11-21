Gerald Edinger's passing at the age of 74 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel in Appleton, WI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gerald in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel website.
Published by Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel on Nov. 21, 2020.
