Gerald Ellis's passing at the age of 60 on Saturday, October 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ronnie L Stewart Funeral Service in Glenwood, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gerald in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ronnie L Stewart Funeral Service website.
Published by Ronnie L Stewart Funeral Service on Nov. 23, 2020.
