Gerald Flugel's passing at the age of 88 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Crandall Funeral Home in Evanston, WY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gerald in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Crandall Funeral Home website.
Published by Crandall Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.