Gerald Forsythe
1957 - 2020
BORN
June 5, 1957
DIED
November 30, 2020
Gerald Forsythe's passing at the age of 63 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah in Neenah, WI .

Published by Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street, Neenah, WI 54956
Dec
7
Service
6:00p.m.
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street, Neenah, WI 54956
GUEST BOOK
Diane and family,

We were sorry to hear of Gerry's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Aunt Jimmie and your family.

Bob and Coleen Smarzinski
Coleen Smarzinski
Family
December 4, 2020