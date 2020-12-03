Menu
Gerald Fry
1938 - 2020
BORN
July 29, 1938
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
Trinity Lutheran Church
Gerald Fry's passing at the age of 82 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ross Funeral Home of Akron LLC in Akron, NY .

Published by Ross Funeral Home of Akron LLC on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Ross Funeral Home of Akron
10 Eckerson Avenue, Akron, New York 14001
Dec
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ross Funeral Home of Akron
10 Eckerson Avenue, Akron, New York 14001
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church of Wolcottsville
6369 Wolcottsville Rd., Akron, New York 14001
Funeral services provided by:
Ross Funeral Home of Akron LLC
GUEST BOOK
