Gerald Gauthier's passing at the age of 72 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Escude' Funeral Home of Mansura - Mansura in Mansura, LA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gerald in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Escude' Funeral Home of Mansura - Mansura website.
Published by Escude' Funeral Home of Mansura - Mansura on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.