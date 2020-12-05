Menu
Gerald Gauthier
1948 - 2020
BORN
March 23, 1948
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery
Gerald Gauthier's passing at the age of 72 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Escude' Funeral Home of Mansura - Mansura in Mansura, LA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Escude' Funeral Home of Mansura - Mansura website.

Published by Escude' Funeral Home of Mansura - Mansura on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 11:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall
5765 Hwy 107 South, Dupont, Louisiana 71329
Nov
22
Prayer Service
6:00p.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall
5765 Hwy 107 South, Dupont, Louisiana 71329
Funeral services provided by:
Escude' Funeral Home of Mansura - Mansura
