Gerald Hall
1925 - 2020
BORN
March 12, 1925
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Navy
Gerald Hall's passing at the age of 95 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Norris Funeral Home - Bay Minette in Bay Minette, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Norris Funeral Home - Bay Minette website.

Published by Norris Funeral Home - Bay Minette on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Norris Funeral Home
402 East 2nd Street, Bay Minette, Alabama 36507
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Home - Bay Minette
