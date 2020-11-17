Menu
Gerald Hammond
1955 - 2020
BORN
September 9, 1955
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Gerald Hammond's passing at the age of 65 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home website.

Published by Bope-Thomas Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery
St. Rt. 383, Somerset, Ohio 43783
Nov
19
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery
St. Rt. 383, Somerset, Ohio 43783
Funeral services provided by:
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
