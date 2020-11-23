Gerald Hawes's passing at the age of 85 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barkley Funeral Chapel - Greenup in Greenup, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gerald in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barkley Funeral Chapel - Greenup website.
Published by Barkley Funeral Chapel - Greenup on Nov. 23, 2020.
