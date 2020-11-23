Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gerald Hawes
1935 - 2020
BORN
October 3, 1935
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
United Methodist Church
US Army
Gerald Hawes's passing at the age of 85 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barkley Funeral Chapel - Greenup in Greenup, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gerald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barkley Funeral Chapel - Greenup website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Barkley Funeral Chapel - Greenup on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Barkley Funeral Chapel Greenup
300 N Kentucky St., Greenup, Illinois 62428
Nov
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Greenup Cemetery
301 N. Embarras Highway, Greenup, Illinois 62428
Funeral services provided by:
Barkley Funeral Chapel - Greenup
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.