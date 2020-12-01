Gerald Hicks's passing at the age of 65 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rainey Mortuary Service in Tuscaloosa, AL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gerald in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rainey Mortuary Service website.
Published by Rainey Mortuary Service on Dec. 1, 2020.
