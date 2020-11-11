Menu
Gerald Hipp
1941 - 2020
May 10, 1941
November 9, 2020
Gerald Hipp's passing at the age of 79 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory in Cuyahoga Falls, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gerald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory website.

Published by Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory on Nov. 11, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Michele Ferre
Friend
November 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
November 11, 2020