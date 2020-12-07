Menu
Gerald Hoop
1933 - 2020
BORN
May 11, 1933
DIED
December 5, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Gerald Hoop's passing at the age of 87 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Miller Funeral Home in Coshocton, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Miller Funeral Home website.

Published by Miller Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main St, Coshocton, Ohio 43812
Funeral services provided by:
Miller Funeral Home
