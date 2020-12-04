Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gerald Huffman
1941 - 2020
BORN
January 7, 1941
DIED
December 2, 2020
Gerald Huffman's passing at the age of 79 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mortensen Funeral Homes in Mancelona, MI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gerald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mortensen Funeral Homes website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Mortensen Funeral Homes on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Mancelona Chapel
205 W. State Street, Mancelona, Michigan 49659
Dec
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Mancelona Chapel
205 W. State Street, Mancelona, Michigan 49659
Funeral services provided by:
Mortensen Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.