Gerald Jerome
1935 - 2020
BORN
February 3, 1935
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Gerald Jerome's passing at the age of 85 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc in Van Wert, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc
722 S Washington St, Van Wert, OH 45891
Dec
5
Graveside service
3:15p.m.
Woodland Cemetery
10968 Woodland Ave., Van Wert, Ohio
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc
