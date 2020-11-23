Menu
Gerald Kelley
1930 - 2020
BORN
July 16, 1930
DIED
October 2, 2020
Gerald Kelley's passing at the age of 90 on Friday, October 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home in Danielsville, GA .

Published by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
