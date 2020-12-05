Menu
Gerald LaPlante
1939 - 2020
BORN
December 30, 1939
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
US Navy
VFW
Gerald LaPlante's passing at the age of 80 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE in Toledo, OH .

Published by SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
5153 Summit St, Toledo, Ohio 43611
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
