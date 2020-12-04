Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gerald Ledger
1928 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1928
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Gerald Ledger's passing at the age of 92 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gerald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Derrick Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Derrick Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Derrick Funeral Home and Cremation Services
800 Park Drive, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin 53147
Dec
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Derrick Funeral Home and Cremation Services
800 Park Drive, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin 53147
Funeral services provided by:
Derrick Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.