Gerald Lewis
1937 - 2020
BORN
October 31, 1937
DIED
December 2, 2020
Gerald Lewis's passing at the age of 83 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fox Funeral Home - Youngstown in Youngstown, OH .

Published by Fox Funeral Home - Youngstown on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Fox Funeral Home - Youngstown
