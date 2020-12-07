Gerald Lewis's passing at the age of 83 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fox Funeral Home - Youngstown in Youngstown, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gerald in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fox Funeral Home - Youngstown website.
Published by Fox Funeral Home - Youngstown on Dec. 7, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.