Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gerald Nichols
1936 - 2020
BORN
November 15, 1936
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Navy
Gerald Nichols's passing at the age of 83 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lyndahl Funeral Home in Green Bay, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gerald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lyndahl Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Lyndahl Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54304
Funeral services provided by:
Lyndahl Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Dear Nichols family...Nichols was my first supervisor...there was never not a smile on his face when U entered or left his office...it was the same way when I would occasionally see him at B&N or Starbucks...so Nichols...another of the unsung heroes...who gave to the community and wanted nothing in return but sitting by the lake...long may you run Gerry...fusfeld
bob fusfeld
Coworker
November 19, 2020