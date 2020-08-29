Menu
Gerald Bennet Patterson
1963 - 2020
BORN
July 2, 1963
DIED
August 7, 2020
Gerald Bennet Patterson, 57, passed away on August 7, 2020.

Gerald was born July 2, 1963, to Charlene Lovena Patterson in Michigan. Gerald graduated from Olympus High School.

Gerald Bennet Patterson is survived by Zachary Bennet Arlt, his wife Carina Arlt, and one grandchild. Gerald is preceded in death by his beautiful loving mother Charlene Lovena Patterson.

A gathering for friends and family will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 2:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th St Ogden, UT 84403.

Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
30
Memorial Gathering
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Leavitt's Mortuary
835 36th Street, Ogden, UT 84403
Funeral services provided by:
Leavitt's Mortuary
