Gerald Perrinjaquet
1926 - 2020
BORN
August 12, 1926
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
edgewood high school
US Army
Gerald Perrinjaquet's passing at the age of 94 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Leonard Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, IA .

Published by Leonard Muller Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
