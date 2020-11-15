Menu
Gerald Potter
1943 - 2020
BORN
June 28, 1943
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
United States Navy
Gerald Potter's passing at the age of 77 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home in Wading River, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gerald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home website.

Published by Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home
6447 Route 25A, Wading River, New York 11792
Nov
17
Funeral service
8:00p.m.
Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home
6447 Route 25A, Wading River, New York 11792
Funeral services provided by:
Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home
