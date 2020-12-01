Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gerald Roberts
1933 - 2020
BORN
July 28, 1933
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Gerald Roberts's passing at the age of 87 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Throop Funeral Home in Coopersville, MI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gerald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Throop Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Throop Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Bell Creek Community Church
Nov
28
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Bell Creek Community Church
30000 Five Mile Road, Livonia, Michigan
Funeral services provided by:
Throop Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.