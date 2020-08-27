Gerald Walter Rogowski



March 14, 1945 – August 24, 2020



Gerald Walter Rogowski, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather left his earthly home to be with his Heavenly Father on August 24, 2020. He left this life surrounded by his daughters.



Gerald also known as "Gerry," was born on March 14, 1944 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was the youngest of three children born to John Edward Rogowski, and Stella Lewandowski. His early life was spent in Milwaukee where one of his jobs was a paper boy where he delivered the newspapers to the ships on the dock of Lake Michigan. One of the ships he delivered to was the famous Edmond Fitzgerald.



Upon graduation from high school, Gerald moved to Utah to attend Utah State University. Born and raised Polish Catholic, he became interested in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and joined the Church in 1964. After accepting the gospel, he faithfully served in various Church callings. Throughout his life Gerald was proud of the fact that he was able to serve the Lord in two missionary callings. In 1964, Gerald married Leneia Ravsten in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. Gerald graduated from USU with a double major in Political Science and History. He also finished ROTC training and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Army upon graduation.



He and Leneia lived briefly in Milwaukee, they then moved on for his first military assignment at Fort Lee, Virginia. While there, their first daughter was born, and Gerald was commissioned a Captain and was assigned to go to Vietnam. He left for Vietnam a week before the birth of his second daughter. Upon his return to the United States he was honorably discharged from the Army, and they established their home in Hyrum, UT. Later the couple was blessed with five more daughters.



While working at Morton Thiokol Corporation as a Supply Chain Analyst, Gerald continued working on his education. Although not a hunter, he was an avid collector of firearms, and enjoyed target shooting. Gerald had a passion for adventure and loved trying new things. He could often be found with his daughters scuba diving, skiing, shooting, gardening, leatherworking, wood working, camping, and fishing. He instilled a strong love for his country in his daughters and was proud of his military service.



In 1993 the couple divorced, and Gerald built a home in Ogden. He worked several years for Autoliv, and for the Ogden School District where he assisted with the special need's students. He also enjoyed working at an assisted care facility as an aide before his retirement.



When his health started failing in 2008, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease due to being exposed to Agent-Orange from the Vietnam War. As his health continued to decline, he received wonderful home health care from Alex Nishijima, and the rest of the Bristol Hospice team. Gerald's final years were spent at the George E. Wahlen Veterans Home in Ogden, UT where he was given loving care by so many special nurses and aides, to whom we are eternally grateful.



Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Donald, and his sister Judy. He is survived by his first wife, Leneia and his daughters, Tracy (Alan) Pratt, Jenny (Rod) Kearl, Candace (Rusty) Scoffield, Cassandra Rogowski, Geri Tew, AnnaLisa (Kevin) Rumsey, and Erica (Ryan) Palmer, twenty-one grandchildren and one great grandchild.



A viewing will be held Monday, August 31st from 9:00 to 10:00 am at the Russon Brothers Mortuary, located at 1941 North Main, Farmington UT. 84025. A graveside service with Military honors, will be held at 11:00 am at the Lindquist Cemetery 1867 North, Fairfield Rd. Layton, UT. 84040.



In memory of their father's service to his country, and the love he had for his fellowman, the family respectfully request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the George E. Wahlen Veterans Home in Ogden, UT in Gerald's name.





Published by Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.