Gerald "Jerry" Rovnak

age 64, of Penn Twp. passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 surrounded by his adoring family. Jerry was born on December 29, 1955 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late John and Frances (Johnson) Rovnak. He is survived by his beloved spouse of 39 years, Roxeen; loving daughter, Kelly (Eric) Bain; adored grandchildren, Kendall & Sean Bain; nephews, Dayton and Dylan Pitzer; two brother-in-laws, Don and Cliff Pitzer; his mother-in-law, Roxie Harper; and also survived by his wonderful extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his two brothers, Ronald and Timothy Rovnak. Jerry was an extremely dedicated employee of SuperValu for over 33 years. He was an avid golfer and a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, as well as an aviation and Corvette enthusiast. Most importantly, he had a great love for his family, especially his grandchildren. Friends will be received Sunday 2-6 PM at the Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home, Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City (724-744-2721). Funeral services will be at Community Church Monday 11AM with a visitation at the church one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial. Masks are required for visitation and service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Community Church, 3487 Route 130, Irwin, PA 15642.

Published by Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.