Gerald Shepard
1938 - 2020
BORN
November 14, 1938
DIED
November 8, 2020
Gerald Shepard's passing at the age of 81 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Southern Heritage Funeral Home in Dothan, AL .

Published by Southern Heritage Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Southern Heritage Funeral Home
Rocky, so sorry to hear about your father. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. God bless
Bob and Carole Jenkins
November 11, 2020