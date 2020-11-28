Gerald Slusher's passing at the age of 76 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tabor Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Lafayette, CO .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gerald in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tabor Funeral Home & Cremation Services website.
Published by Tabor Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Nov. 28, 2020.
