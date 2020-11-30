Menu
Gerald Sykes
1936 - 2020
BORN
March 11, 1936
DIED
November 28, 2020
Gerald Sykes's passing at the age of 84 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, AL .

Published by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Central Baptist Church
Dec
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Central Baptist Church
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Lee Hall
November 30, 2020
I am so sad to hear of Bro Sykes passing. I may be far away but my heart is there with your family. Your family has always been very special to me. My prayers are with you. With love, Dean Farrow.
Dean Farrow
November 30, 2020
My family and I are so sorry for your loss but so blessed from having known Gerald. I will be praying for your family.
Lurlene Prickett Buck
November 30, 2020