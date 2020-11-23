Gerald Wauchter's passing at the age of 87 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home in Pittsburgh, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gerald in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home website.
Published by Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.