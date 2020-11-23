Menu
Gerald Wauchter
1933 - 2020
BORN
October 29, 1933
DIED
November 19, 2020
Gerald Wauchter's passing at the age of 87 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home in Pittsburgh, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Cyril of Alexandria Church
3854 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15212
Nov
25
Interment
12:00p.m.
Allegheny County Memorial Park
1600 Duncan Avenue, Allison Park, Pennsylvania 15101
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
