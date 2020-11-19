Menu
Gerald Wright
1936 - 2020
BORN
February 21, 1936
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Gerald Wright's passing at the age of 84 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Woodlawn Funeral Home website.

Published by Woodlawn Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue | P.O. Box 445, Mount Holly, North Carolina 28120
