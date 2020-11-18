Menu
Geraldine Calfo
1936 - 2020
BORN
December 29, 1936
DIED
November 9, 2020
ABOUT
Salvation Army
Geraldine Calfo's passing at the age of 83 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by John F. Yasik Funeral Services in Wilmington, DE .





Published by John F. Yasik Funeral Services on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Doherty Funeral Home - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, Delaware 19808
Nov
20
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Doherty Funeral Home - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, Delaware 19808
Funeral services provided by:
John F. Yasik Funeral Services
