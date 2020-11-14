Menu
Geraldine Jackson
1931 - 2020
BORN
August 22, 1931
DIED
November 10, 2020
Geraldine Jackson's passing at the age of 89 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg in Williamsburg, VA .

Published by Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail P.O. Box HB, Williamsburg, VA 23185
Nov
16
Service
Livestream of the service will be available
Nov
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail P.O. Box HB, Williamsburg, VA 23185
