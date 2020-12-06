Menu
Geraldine Jackson
1927 - 2020
BORN
January 20, 1927
DIED
October 25, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Geraldine Jackson's passing at the age of 93 on Sunday, October 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio in San Antonio, TX .

Published by Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lewis Funeral Home
811 So. W.W. White Road, San Antonio, Texas 78220
Nov
4
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
1819 Nevada Street, San Antonio, Texas 78210
Nov
4
Interment
10:30a.m.
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd., San Antonio, Texas 78209
Funeral services provided by:
Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.