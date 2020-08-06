Geraldine "Jean" Killeen
Age 76, of Dormont passed away on August 4, 2020, surrounded by her family. Wife of the late John Patrick "Pat" Killeen; Mother of Jean Marie Killeen (Tim DeWaine), Meaghan E. Killeen and James P. Killeen (Margaretta C. Barton); Grandmother of Amanda DeBar (Jon DeBar) and Lucy James Killeen. Jean was a 1962 graduate of Elizabeth Seton High School, and a 1966 graduate of the School of Nursing at Duquesne University, having earned a bachelor's degree in nursing. Jean spent her career as a registered nurse, and enjoyed warm conversation, knitting, cooking, baking and time with her family in retirement. Jean will now enjoy eternal peace and happiness in Heaven with our Father, her husband of 43 years. We would like to extend our gratitude to the quiet professionals - the nurses - whose skill and compassion comforted our Mother to the end. Services and Interment private. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS. 412 531-4000. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published by L. Beinhauer & Son Co. from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.