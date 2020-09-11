Geraldine T. Leavitt, peacefully passed away in her home at age 71 on Saturday, September 5th, 2020.



Geri was born August 8th, 1949 in Lehi, UT. To Gerald and Retta Jane (Goodwin) Turner.



She had attended and graduated from Lehi High School, and later married the love of her life Shirl Leavitt, on June 30th, 1967 in Lehi, UT. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Temple for time and all eternity.



Geri was a member of the Clinton 19th Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served faithfully in many callings throughout her life. She was extremely talented and gifted especially when it came to cooking, art, planting and cosmetology. She was also very hardworking, positive and motivated. She not only cared for her family in the day, but was very dedicated to her job at Wal-Mart as an overnight stocker, where she worked diligently for 20 plus years. When she wasn't working, she was caring and loving her #1 priority- which was her family, along with 5 grandchildren that were her pride, joy and happiness.



Geri was an amazing wife, mother and Grandma anyone could ask for. Her contagious smile, laughter, kindness and positiveness to battle out anything will forever be loved and missed dearly. She will always be remembered and in our hearts daily.



Surviving are her 3 children: Holly, Natalie, Adam (Hailey) Leavitt,



5 grandchildren: Karli, Zumyko, Anthony, Skarlett, Zekial,



1 brother, Tony (Jan) Turner, and 1 sister, Linda (Paul) Glather.



She is preceded in death by her husband and parents.



Services will be held Monday, September 14th, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. with a viewing on Sunday, September 13th, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. And prior to the services, 9:30-10:30 A.M. at Myers Mortuary- 5865 South 1900 West Roy, UT.







In leu of flowers, please donate to Myers Mortuary under her name to help offset the cost of funeral services.

Published by Myers Mortuary on Sep. 11, 2020.